Two-year-old Dacorum orphan cat Doddie has so much love to give to new family

Like his namesake this little lad is a big softie! He is a love bug, loves people and being around people. He is two years of age. He adores laps and cuddles. He is a very content little lad who just wants to find that forever home which he can call his own. He loves to have a good game with his toys and happy for you to join in! He would be happier in a family environment with older children and possibly another furry friend; but quite happy to get all the attention himself! He would like to someone to be at home in the day/part day as he does like to be in people company. He would like a garden to go out into once he has had his settling in period, in a secure area away from main/through roads.