Two-year-old Dacorum orphan cat Doddie has so much love to give to new family

Two-year-old Dacorum orphan cat Doddie has so much love to give to a new family say Cats Protection in Dacorum.
Described as a ‘love bug’ Cats Protection is looking for a family in Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted, Tring or beyond to give Doddie a new home.
Like his namesake this little lad is a big softie! He is a love bug, loves people and being around people. He is two years of age. He adores laps and cuddles. He is a very content little lad who just wants to find that forever home which he can call his own. He loves to have a good game with his toys and happy for you to join in! He would be happier in a family environment with older children and possibly another furry friend; but quite happy to get all the attention himself! He would like to someone to be at home in the day/part day as he does like to be in people company. He would like a garden to go out into once he has had his settling in period, in a secure area away from main/through roads.
If you have space in your heart and home for Doddie then visit the Cat Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.
Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express your interest in a particular cat, please enquire via their listing.