Two teams from Hemel dance school win gold representing England at Dance World Cup

A dance school in Hemel Hempstead is celebrating after two teams won gold medals representing England at the Dance World Cup.

Two elite street dance teams from SUPREME Dance, a performing arts school in Boxmoor, successfully auditioned to represent team England at the Dance World Cup which took place at the Telford international centre.

The SUPREME seniors were awarded a Gold medal with 87.3 marks, Team England world champions 2021 in ‘Senior Large Group Street Dance' and the Inter team who competed in the ‘Children Large Group Street Dance’ also won a Gold medal with 86.9 marks, on Sunday, August 15.

Two teams from SUPREME Dance won gold representing England at Dance World Cup

Nicole Romasz, principal of the school, said: "They did really well, they both competed in street dance, both won gold medals with really high scores.

"Our teams are aged between 10 and 19, this is such a huge achievement from a local school in Hemel Hempstead!

"It was amazing, especially as it has been such a difficult year, with half the training being done online.

"It has been difficult to come up with a three minute routine and get them all to rehearse online.

Two elite street dance teams from SUPREME Dance successfully auditioned to represent team England at the Dance World Cup

"And then coming back into the studio and rehearsing together was challenging too because of self isolation rules and pings.

"They were amazing and I'm really proud of them."

SUPREME Dance, based at Boxmoor Hall, caters for all abilities from the age of four and includes all types of dancing from Jazz and contemporary to Latin, street and ballet.

Nicole, who has been dancing since she was three, set up SUPREME Dance during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 26-year-old said: "I love dancing and have been doing it all my life, I went to Tring Park School for the Performing Arts and when I finished I attended Laine Theatre Arts.

"I spent a few years performing and I did some work with Cheryl Cole, as well as a number of other projects, but my passion was always choreographing.

"I decided to start my own school, I always wanted my own studio.

"I actually started SUPREME officially in 2020, I had time on my hands and decided to go for it.

"After a lot of online sessions during lockdown we now have 130 children and the school is doing really well.

"We try to cover everything, and we are open to everyone and everyone is welcome to come down and see if they want to join.

"We offer free trials so people can have a taster and see if they like the classes."