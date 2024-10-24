Two out of five food venues in Dacorum handed five stars for hygiene in latest inspection rounds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two out of five Dacorum food establishments have been awarded top marks by hygiene inspectors in the latest round of visits.

Berkhamsted Social Club Ltd, at Farriers Hall, in Berkhamsted High Street was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 14.

And Creams Cafe, in the Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, was also given a score of five on October 11.

Five stars is classed as ‘very good’ out of a possible six scores including zero – ‘urgent improvement necessary’.

window stickers are compulsory in Wales and Northern Ireland but not in England. Picture: Victoria Jones PA

The other three venues given ratings of three and four included:

• Rated 4: Fat Roosters, Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, rated on September 17

• Rated 4: Feasters Chicken at Fat Roosters, Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, rated on September 17

• Rated 3: PizzaExpress, High Street, Berkhamsted, rated on September 17

Establishments like takeaways, pubs and bars are rated in three areas when they are inspected.

They are assessed on hygienic food handling (how food is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored), cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety.

The FSA scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food. However, window

stickers are compulsory in Wales and Northern Ireland but not in England.

Rating system:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required.

For further details visit the FSA website here.