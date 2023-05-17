Two new police officers to patrol Hemel among 19 additional force-wide recruits

Two new police officers will be posted in Hemel Hempstead as part of Hertfordshire Constabulary’s latest intake of new staff.

Overall, 19 additional officers are joining the force, they were formally welcomed at a ceremony last month.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has highlighted that its latest intake of officers come from a wide range of previous careers backgrounds, including retail,

The new policing recruits in Hertfordshire

school catering, hospitality and sales.

Families and friends of the group which is made up of 11 men and eight women were invited to celebrate the officers who passed their Initial Police Learning and Development Programme (IPLDP) training course.

On 28 April a passing out parade was held at police headquarters in Welwyn Garden City celebrating the new officers’ achievements.

This route into policing is designed for those who do not have a degree to be employed as an officer from day one.

Recruits receive on-the-job experience, blended with classroom and practical learning to gain a level three qualification in Professional Policing Practice after two years.

Chief Superintendent Dean Patient presented them with framed certificates.

“Congratulations to everybody in this cohort on this momentous day, you approached your training with enthusiasm and vigour and should be proud of what you have achieved,” said Chief Superintendent Patient. “It’s an honour and a privilege to be here with you today.”

As student officers they will start at their first postings with five based in Stevenage; three in Broxbourne; two in Watford; two in Hemel Hempstead, two in St Albans; one in Royston; one in Borehamwood; one in Letchworth, one in Hatfield; and one in Oxhey.

Hertfordshire Constabulary is inviting people to apply to one of four training programmes.

-Initial Police Learning and Development Programme (IPLDP) course – the traditional entry route, train to be a police officer over two years. Candidates will be considered even if they do not have GCSE maths and English, usually minimum requirements.

-Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA) – join as a police officer and achieve a BSc (Hons) degree in Professional Policing Practice. This is a three-year, work-based, practical and vocational degree.

-Degree Holder Entry Programme (DHEP) – graduates with a degree in any subject can achieve a Graduate Diploma in Professional Policing Practice while training as a police officer over two years.

-Accelerated Detective Constable Programme – a year of intensive training and practical experience followed by a year of three placements, whilst completing training to obtain the relevant qualifications to become a detective.

Hertfordshire Constabulary states it is committed committed to building relationships with under-represented groups and encouraging them to join its force via the ‘Positive Action’ scheme. More details on the programme can be found online.

Last month Hertfordshire police announced it had recruited an extra 338 police officers as part of a national campaign to increase policing numbers.