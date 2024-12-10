Two missing teenagers from Hemel Hempstead found 'safe and well' after appeal

By James Lowson
Published 10th Dec 2024, 12:59 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 09:58 BST
They have both been found 'safe and well'placeholder image
They have both been found 'safe and well'
Two missing teenage males have been found ‘safe and well’ after a social media appeal

Two teenagers from Hemel Hempstead were reported as missing last week. And yesterday (10 December), Hertfordshire Constabulary launched a social media appeal asking for the public’s help locating them.

Danny, 17, and Ricky, 19, were reported as missing last week and were believed to have been together.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Danny was last seen at around 9pm on Sunday (8 December) and Ricky was last seen on Wednesday (4 December), Hertfordshire Constabulary revealed.

Late at night yesterday, Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed they had both been found ‘safe and well’.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice