Two missing teenagers from Hemel Hempstead found 'safe and well' after appeal

They have both been found 'safe and well'

Two missing teenage males have been found ‘safe and well’ after a social media appeal

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two teenagers from Hemel Hempstead were reported as missing last week. And yesterday (10 December), Hertfordshire Constabulary launched a social media appeal asking for the public’s help locating them.

Danny, 17, and Ricky, 19, were reported as missing last week and were believed to have been together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny was last seen at around 9pm on Sunday (8 December) and Ricky was last seen on Wednesday (4 December), Hertfordshire Constabulary revealed.

Late at night yesterday, Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed they had both been found ‘safe and well’.