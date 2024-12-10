Two missing teenagers from Hemel Hempstead found 'safe and well' after appeal
Two missing teenage males have been found ‘safe and well’ after a social media appeal
Two teenagers from Hemel Hempstead were reported as missing last week. And yesterday (10 December), Hertfordshire Constabulary launched a social media appeal asking for the public’s help locating them.
Danny, 17, and Ricky, 19, were reported as missing last week and were believed to have been together.
Danny was last seen at around 9pm on Sunday (8 December) and Ricky was last seen on Wednesday (4 December), Hertfordshire Constabulary revealed.
Late at night yesterday, Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed they had both been found ‘safe and well’.