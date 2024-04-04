Two Hertfordshire officers struck off for sexual activity on police premises

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police officer who allegedly told his junior colleague “I can’t go home like this” while in a state of arousal would have been dismissed had he not already resigned from Hertfordshire Constabulary.

Two police officers, referred to as PC One and PC Two, have both left the force after engaging in sexual activity on police premises.

In a misconduct process, which ended earlier this year, decision-makers agreed the officers could remain anonymous.

Hertfordshire Constabulary. Credit: Will Durrant/LDRS

The officers exchanged texts “of a sexual nature” in February 2022.

PC One also performed oral sex on PC Two while on duty.

PC Two admitted the allegations breached the expected standards of behaviour as in the Police Conduct Regulations.

Had he not resigned from the force before the process concluded, he would have been dismissed, the misconduct panel concluded.

Panel members ruled the female officer – PC One – “had not instigated the events which would eventually lead to misconduct” but “had many opportunities not to participate”.

The report concluded that had PC One’s actions been known, they could “undermine discipline and good order” or bring “reputational damage” to the force.

She was dismissed without notice.

A police sergeant, identified as PS Four, gave evidence.

The sergeant explained [PC One] had disclosed that at the end of the night, by the changing room lockers, [PC Two] pulled her into the changing rooms where he kissed her.

PC Two said she wanted to keep him happy and there was no excuse for what she did, but did what he had requested.

PS Four added the pair were crewed together on a later date when PC Two drove around to find somewhere for them to do stuff. PC One refused and PC Two got frustrated. They drove back to St Albans and finished their shift.

While they were dekitting, [PC Two] pulled her into the locker room changing area again. He started to kiss her and she was feeling bad the whole time.

PC Two had undressed PC One and engaged in a sexual activity with her.

They said halfway through she wanted him to stop so she pretended that she had enjoyed it so he would finish and stop.

PC One went on to perform oral sex but stopped when someone came into the locker room.

PC One confirmed the encounter was consensual.

PC Two told the panel PC One had asked him: “When is it my turn?”

The officers’ relationship emerged after PC One told another officer she had broken up with her boyfriend – another officer on the force – allegedly for ‘not paying her enough attention’.

Decision-makers noted: “There was some personal mitigation in respect of PC One’s age and that she had been naïve.

“There was some indication that PC One had a desire and some potential to be an officer to the standard required.”

PC Two told the panel: “I’ve lost my family, my son who I only see every other weekend.”

He said the relationship with his partner “was breaking down” in February 2022.

Lawyers on behalf of PC Two told the panel he “had lost a great deal due to his actions”.