Two art competition winners from Hemel schools enjoy trip to Northwood military HQ

Two art competition winners from Hemel schools enjoyed a trip to Northwood military HQ.

Poppy from Lime Walk School in Hemel was the Year 4 category winner while Lizzy from Chambersbury Primary School in the town was the Year 6 winner.

The children and their families spent the day rock climbing and taking part in team sports while also learning about camouflage and how to build shelters and fires.

School children learning how to build a shelter at Northwood HQ - part of their prize for winning the Hertfordshire Heroes Christmas Art competition

The other youngsters who won the 2022 Hertfordshire Heroes Christmas Art Competition were Kaiqi from De Havilland School (Year 3) and Mason from Countess Anne School (Year 5).

More than 700 children from 29 schools entered the contest aimed at creating artwork for military personnel serving away from their loved ones at Christmas.

It is organised annually by Hertfordshire County Council.

Deputy chief executive Scott Crudgington said: “The Day of Adventure recognises the great collaboration between the Council and Northwood HQ and serves as an engaging way for the children and their families to learn more about the Armed Forces based here in Hertfordshire.”

He added: “It’s an example of the work the Hertfordshire Armed Forces Covenant does to bring organisations together to ensure that the county remains a welcoming place for our military personnel.”