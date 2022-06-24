Tripadvisor has announced the Travellers’ Choice winners for this year.

Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award winners in and around Dacorum

Local businesses were recognised by Tripadvisor for their high ratings.

By Olivia Preston
Friday, 24th June 2022, 5:35 pm

Tripadvisor has announced the 2022 Travellers’ Choice winners for Hertfordshire.

The awards recognises all businesses that earn consistently great review with Travellers’ Choice winners being in the top 10% of listings on Tripadvisor.

And there are plenty of great things to do right on your doorstep.

Below are the winners in and around Dacorum – why not check them out this summer?

1. Masons Mini bus and Coach Hire

Coach tour and holiday company - Unit 27, Old Airfield Industrial Estate, Cheddington Lane, Tring

2. Natural History Museum at Tring

Natural History Museum on Akeman Street, Tring

3. College Lake Nature Reserve

65 hectare nature reserve in a former chalk quarry in Tring

4. The Snow Centre

Indoor skiing and snowboarding centre on St. Albans Hill, Hemel Hempstead

