A podcaster from Tring fundraising for the transformation of an underpass has been given support from a Liberal Democrat councillor.

Meredith Hepner-Chapman is aiming to raise £10,000 to renovate the Silk Mill Estate underpass and bring street art to children in the area.

Councillor for Berkhamsted West, Sally Symington, has been vocal in her support for the initiative: “It's wonderful to see the community in Tring work together to make the underpass a special place for everyone whether walking to school, work or the shops and community centre.”

Pictured: Sally Symington, Marc Silver of MurWalls and Meredith Hepner-Chapman

She added: “Meredith is doing a fantastic job bringing her vision to reality and including so many on the journey.”

Meredith, 48, was recently diagnosed with ADHD and struggled with academia at school. She wants this project to be an opportunity to engage children from Dundale Primary School and Tring School, who find studying difficult.

She explained: “I want to find kids that might be going up to school and not knowing what they want to do. By giving them hope or a purpose and they'll probably work harder and be more engaged in school.”

The hope is to inspire a new generation of graffiti artists by combining educational trips to Tring’s Natural History Museum with street art workshops on the underpass, which is used by schoolchildren and residents daily.

Meredith posted her project idea on social media and tagged Tring DJ Goldie, who reached out to her, offering help source anti-vandalism paint for the underpass.

Thanks to Goldie’s repost, Meredith was contacted by MurWalls, a renowned street art company. While the outside of the underpass will be schoolchildren’s to decorate, MurWalls will paint the inside.

Meredith has enlisted the help of former Tring School pupil, Amy Hadland of AJ Arts, to go into the schools and help the students graffiti on the exterior walls.

When asked how it would feel to get the underpass transformed, Meredith said: “It would show that as a community we can achieve anything when we put our minds to it. I think that's so important for people to know that they are in a really lovely, caring, solid community.”

