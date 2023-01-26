Tring Park School for the Performing Art dancer joins ballet company for Coppélia production
She has loved ballet since being a toddler
An 11-year-old dancer from Tring Park School for the Performing Arts has been selected to be part of the English Youth Ballet’s upcoming production.
Solenne Swinscoe-Dedieu will be part of the cast in Coppélia. Solenne, who has starred in The Nut Cracker, said: “It’s a thrilling experience from beginning to end. The new-made friends around me are loving and kind. The teachers never give up on us and together we create a great performance.”
Her mother, Nyree Swinscoe-Hunt said: “I am forever in awe of Solenne’s resilience and determination, to practice her passions and find ways to put a smile on everyone’s face - including her own.”
Nyree added: “As a family we have been enthralled by the performances, captivated by the obvious passion and delight in Solenne’s joy. My heart is full to overflowing with pride.”
Solenne will perform alongside international dancers at The Beck Theatre on February 26.