An 11-year-old dancer from Tring Park School for the Performing Arts has been selected to be part of the English Youth Ballet’s upcoming production.

Solenne Swinscoe-Dedieu will be part of the cast in Coppélia. Solenne, who has starred in The Nut Cracker, said: “It’s a thrilling experience from beginning to end. The new-made friends around me are loving and kind. The teachers never give up on us and together we create a great performance.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her mother, Nyree Swinscoe-Hunt said: “I am forever in awe of Solenne’s resilience and determination, to practice her passions and find ways to put a smile on everyone’s face - including her own.”

Pictured: 11-year-old Solenne

Nyree added: “As a family we have been enthralled by the performances, captivated by the obvious passion and delight in Solenne’s joy. My heart is full to overflowing with pride.”