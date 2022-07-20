Tring nursery celebrates 'empowering' headteacher's last day with surprise carnival parade

Debbie Stevens has left Goldfield Infants' and Nursery School after over 25 years at the institution.

For her send off hundreds of youngsters, parents, former teachers and members of the Tring community filled the streets nearby in recognition of her hard work.

A carnival party was organised in her honour including children’s activities, food provided by local business, The Gatsby, and live dance performances.

Both roads surrounding the school were closed off so people could gather and parade around the surrounding area in tribute to the leaving teacher.

After a children’s performance organised especially to show their appreciation for the school boss, and a lap around the school, the community returned to grounds for a party.

Lisa Giles head of the parent-teacher association at the school told The Bucks Herald: “[She is] Absolutely brilliant, very positive.

"She was head teacher for a long time, but she really made a lovely community because of the things that she did.

"She was really into wellbeing and empowering the children and that is one of the things I think is most amazing about her.”

Lisa who works as a wellbeing coach, was particularly impressed with the morale-boosting exercises, Debbie would put on.

She added: “The most important thing to mention, and we did it at the carnival actually, is this thing she brought in called ‘Wake and Shake’.

"Over the spring and summer months on a Friday morning she’d invite everyone to the school early at 8:30am.

"And they’d be met by the teachers, herself included, doing dance routines, like a Zumba routine to some songs.

"All of the kids and the parents would do the dance in the playground, while the teachers were doing it up on the stage.”

During lockdown these classes were held virtually to keep everyone’s spirits up.

"Through the pandemic she would play music throughout the school,” Lisa says.

"It makes me cry thinking about it. She would play ‘Don’t Worry be Happy’, things like that, Bob Marley.