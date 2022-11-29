Tring library hosts slipper swap this winter
The swap is one of eight events held across the county since October.
Hertfordshire County Council is inviting elderly residents to swap their old slippers for new ones at Tring library next week.
Next Tuesday (December 6), people can go along to the library to hand in their tired slippers for new non-slip ones.
While getting their new shoes, attendees can speak to volunteers from Citizens Advice, an occupational therapist from Hertfordshire County Council, or an NHS care navigator.
Executive Member for Libraries, Localism and Education at Hertfordshire County Council Terry Douris said: “We’re here for you this winter. Our Slipper Swap events - being held in our warm, welcoming libraries across Hertfordshire this winter - are just one of the ways we are making sure that advice and support are available to help every resident deal with the rising cost of living, with practical help for people who need it most, and stay well as temperatures drop.”