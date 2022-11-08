The director of a Tring coach company was recognised with two awards at the routeone ceremony last Wednesday (November 2).

Masons Minibus and Coach Hire’s director Candice Mason was named Manager of the Year for small to medium operators for her efforts over the past twelve months. Candice was also named as the joint winner for the Above and Beyond category for her work to support, promote and advocate for the sector through the difficult period since March 2020.

Commenting on her award, she said: “I’m thrilled Masons has been recognised in this highly-respected ceremony, it has been an incredible team effort from everyone in what has been a challenging few years for the sector.”

The company was honoured last week