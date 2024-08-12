Tring business Mother Cuppa scoops Great Taste 2024 award for its Relax Blend tea

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tring based start-up business Mother Cuppa has picked up a highly prized star rating Great Taste award for its RELAX blend tea.

Mother Cuppa, which blends herbal teas for women’s health and hormones, has been recognised among the top food and drink producers globally this year.

Judged by the Guild of Fine Foods expert panel, Relax blend has been awarded a Great Taste star in the world’s most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme.

A total of 13,672 products were put through the competition’s rigorous blind judging process with Mother Cuppa dubbed as a blend to watch out for at the world’s most coveted food and drink awards.

Candice Mason launched Mother Cuppa two years ago

Made with the very highest quality of ingredients and blended by trained tea sommelier Candice Mason following her battle with a lifelong hormone condition, the relax blend was one of 5,590 products to receive a Great Taste award in 2024, which is only 40.8% of the total products entered.

Candice, a spokesperson for Moher Cuppa, said: “We are thrilled to have won a Great Taste award for our relax blend. We have dreamt of this moment and are so proud to be adding the prestigious black and gold Great Taste badge of honour to our herbal tea range.

"We launched Mother Cuppa less than two years ago from a 20-year dream using knowledge of medicinal plants and training in tea blending and sommelier to really find tune these wonderful blends to support women through changing lifecycles so to be where we are today is truly a dream come true.

“Being recognised with a Great Taste star means so much to independent producers such as myself, as it makes all the hard work and determination worth it. Great Taste is the most recognised accolade for taste and quality in the food and drink industry, so it’s a huge moment for us.”

Described as ‘a tea which has a sweet rounded character with a caramel flavour that washes through the blend, the ingredients combine well to create a balanced infusion offering natural anxiolytics and sedatives to give it a tea blend that nourishes the nervous system to support feelings of calm and relaxation.

It was a big hit with the Great Taste judges.