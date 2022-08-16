Tring Brewery releases special centenary beer celebrating Watford FC's 100 years at Vicarage Road

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centenary Ale is a 4.4% golden ale, brewed with the finest British malts and hops, Tring Brewery states.

A Tring Brewery spokesperson said: “First Gold hops have been used to impart a gentle floral aroma, which complement a robust body that boasts deep golden hues.”

The new beer is on sale now and can be purchased from Watford FC’s ‘Hornets Shop’ and Tring Brewery’s brewery shop and website.

Former Watford striker, Tommy Smith, at Tring Brewery

Football and beer fans from outside of Hertfordshire can order bottles of the ale online on the Tring Brewery website.

Former Watford striker, Tommy Smith, was invited down to witness brew day in Tring.

Tring Brewery spokesperson, Jared Ward, said: “It has been a pleasure to collaborate with one of Hertfordshire’s most recognised institutes. As a local employer, the Tring Brewery team is made up of many Watford fans who have followed the club’s amazing story over the decades.

The limited edition beers

“The Vic is synonymous with Watford and we are thrilled to brew an ale for this momentous occasion.”

This season will mark Watford's 100th year playing at Vicarage Road, the first match took place on 30 August 1922 when they faced Millwall.

Kevin Newman, head of retail at Watford FC added: “When we were looking to create a beer to celebrate the centenary of Vicarage Road, Tring were the

obvious choice, as a Hertfordshire based brewery with a reputation for great ales.

“The team at Tring have been wonderful partners in the project, involving the club in every step of the process, from brewing and tasting, to bottle design and marketing.

“As the first beer Watford Football Club have put their name to since the FA Cup Final Commemorative Ale in 1984, it was important that the beer not only looked great but tasted fantastic too.