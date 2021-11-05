Tribute to Tring army veteran with 'heart of a lion' who died in collision

The family of a motorcyclist from Tring who died in a fatal collision last week have paid tribute to him.

Pete Tunstall, 52, died at the scene following a collision near the BP service station on A505 at Whittlesford, Cambridgeshire just before 4pm on Friday, October 29.

A grey Mercedes C200 and a blue Vauxhall Grandland X were also involved in the collision.

Pete Tunstall

His family have paid tribute to him in the following statement: “Pete was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend.

“Pete, a scouser by birth and big Liverpool FC fan, was a retired warrant officer who served 22 years in the British Army in the Royal Corps of Transport (RCT) and later the Royal Logistics Corps (RLC).

"He was a very experienced and safe rider who had in the past competed in endurance races on his bike, ridden off-road bikes and had been a close protection driver and rider in the military, trained to advanced police standards.

“He had a diverse and varied career; serving all over the world including Northern Ireland and Iraq. He ended his career in Wales as the Permanent Staff Instructor in Carmarthen, which is where he met his wife Tracy.

“Pete had the heart of a lion, was fiercely protective of his family and friends and loved Tracy and his children Ryan and Aimee and three step-sons Chris, Alex and Jack totally and unconditionally. He was always ready with a smile, a bear hug and words of encouragement.

“The baby of the family, he also leaves behind brothers Tim and Ian and sisters Jaqueline and Gillian. Pete was also a loyal friend and proud veteran who had just started to get back in touch with old mates again.

“The whole family are devastated by the loss of Pete, and are still struggling to come to terms with what has happened.

"Tracy would like to thank everyone who has offered words of comfort and support, and in particular the military community, who have been truly amazing.”

A 38-year-old man from Diss, in Norfolk, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drugs and drug driving. He was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough and has since been released under investigation.