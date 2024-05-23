Tribute paid to late Box Moor trustee and environmental champion from Hemel Hempstead

His family say Roger held a lifelong passion to preserve the local environment for future generations.

A family has paid tribute to environmental champion Roger James Hands, from Boxmoor, who passed away earlier this month.

Roger was elected as a trustee for the Box Moor Trust – which manages green spaces – in 1979. His determination that future generations should be able to enjoy the local environment was the motivation for him to take on the role. His family say he enjoyed the challenge of serving as trust chairman from 1988 to 96 and remained committed to its principles while creating a future vision of what the trust has become today. In 2020, Roger was awarded the honorary title of Emeritus Trustee – the first given in the history of the trust – in recognition of his long service.

Roger was born in Edmonton in 1937 and attended Enfield Grammar School. He and his wife, Joan moved to Boxmoor in 1964. He was a founder member of a nursery and landscape gardening business that won numerous medals, including the Silver-Gilt at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roger was a keen fisherman and a founding member of the Boxmoor Trout Fishery. The natural springs that feed the lake brought a lifelong passion to protect the local chalk water streams. This led him to chair the Dacorum Environmental Forum’s, Water Group.

Roger also wanted to tell the story of Dacorum for future generations, leading to him to act as chairman of the Dacorum Heritage Trust for many years, and a founding member of the Dacorum Museum Advisory Committee

This shared love of history, with his late wife, Joan, led to the writing of several local history books. Most notably was their book ‘Royalty to Commoners: Four Hundred Years of the Box Moor Trust’ published in 2004. This major work was the e culmination of years of research that chronicles the history and development of the Box Moor Trust from its earliest secret beginnings in 1581 up to the early years of the 21st century.