Trees planted at Heath Park in Hemel Hempstead for Queen's Green Canopy

Rod Pesch, of Hemel Rotary, planting one of the trees with Matt Shrimpton, the senior estate ranger of Box Moor Trust. (PHOTO BY: Iain Nibbsy)

A donation by Hemel Rotary has enabled a charity to plant three trees as part of the Queen' s Green Canopy initiative.

The Box Moor Trust, a charity that manages nearly 500 acres of woodland, recreation areas and meadows, has planted the trees on Heath Park in the town.

Trustee Peter Phillips said: "We are most grateful to Hemel Rotary for its very generous donation.

Peter Phillips, a trustee of the Box Moor Trust, receives a cheque from president Martin Horsted and Rod Pesch, of Hemel Rotary. (PHOTO BY: Iain Nibbsy)

"We have planted and nurtured three Crimson Spire Oaks on Heath Park, a prominent location where they can be enjoyed by everyone.

"The planting of trees on trust land dates back to the late 19th century when an avenue of horse chestnuts was grown on Blackbirds Moor to commemorate Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee in 1897.

"So it is wonderful to be able to continue with this historic royal tradition."

The Green Canopy is a unique tree-planting initiative created to mark the Platinum Jubilee year of the current Queen. People and groups from across the UK are invited to 'plant a tree for the jubilee'.

Martin Horsted, president of Hemel Rotary, said: "We are delighted to be working with the Box Moor Trust on this great initiative.

"The trees will be a lasting legacy of this special year for all to see."

It is just one of the many projects that the Hemel Hempstead club is backing, both in the local community and internationally.