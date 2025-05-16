A train from Milton Keynes into London Euston was delayed by more than an hour this morning because of swans on the line near to Hemel Hempstead.

The Avanti West Coast service, which started at Liverpool, was already late arriving at Milton Keynes because of the theft of signalling cables between Wolverhampton and Sandwell & Dudley.

It was due in Milton Keynes at 8.17am, but did not arrive at the station until 9.12am.

A passenger on the train, who wished to remain anonymous, told this paper that while waiting at the platform an announcement came over the tannoy explaining the delay had been caused by swans on the line.

"An announcement from the train manager explained that swans are a protected species and train operators must do everything they can to ensure no harm comes to them, and that staff were on their way to clear them from the lines," the passenger said.

"I would estimate that several trains will be affected and the knock on effects will cost thousands in late arrival payments not to mention missed appointments."

At the time of writing, a live updates page on Avanti West Coast’s website said that trains from London Euston on their way to Manchester Piccadilly and Chester are delayed because of "animals on the railway earlier today."

