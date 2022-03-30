Toploader headline live music event in Tring raising funds for Ukraine

Organised by the team behind Chilfest, on Saturday 8 April, bands, singers and djs will perform at David Evans Court Theatre in Tring.

All the profits raised will go to the Disaster Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

As well as the band responsible for an all-time earworm, Dancing in the Moonlight, Rozalla & Baby D have been booked, Brandon Block is preparing a DJ set.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A special night has been organised to support Ukrainians

Chilfest is an annual festival set for its 10th anniversary this year, after back-to-back Covid-related cancellations.

Starting at 7.30pm a full evenings’ worth of music is planned, DJ Mick Brown has hosting duties on the night, a raffle has been organised, while food and drink will be on offer as well.