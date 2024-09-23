Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three roads have been closed following more than 260 reports of flooding across Hertfordshire.

The A505 in Hitchin, Elton Way in Watford and the A404 between Chorleywood and Rickmansworth were all shut this morning for the safety of road users, Hertfordshire County Council confirmed.

Dacorum seems to have escaped the worst of the weather, with Hertfordshire County Council reporting that Letchworth, Hitchin, Harpenden and St Albans are the worst affected areas.

Hertfordshire’s Fire and Rescue Service has been called to 36 flood-related incidents today, which it says are mainly in the north of the county.

A map showing where flood-related incidents have taken place across Hertfordshire this morning

In Hemel Hempstead Affinity Water are carrying out emergency repairs on Tile Kiln Lane, under a 24-hour road closure.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for rain until 9pm this evening, covering western and northern parts of Hertfordshire, with a less severe yellow warning covering the rest of the county.

Councillor Phil Bibby, executive member for highways at Hertfordshire County Council said: “Our teams on the ground have responded brilliantly to the challenges this weekend’s wet weather has thrown at us.

“They have been working round the clock responding to calls to help keep Hertfordshire moving.

“I’d like to thank residents for promptly reporting issues to us over the past few days and for their ongoing patience as we continue to respond.

“This is a timely opportunity for us to remind them of the risks of weather like this and the precautionary steps they can take to protect their own property and stay safe and well as they move around the county.”