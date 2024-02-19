Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Antisemites threatened to slit a Hertfordshire teacher’s throat – one incident among over 4,000 reported last year.

The Community Security Trust (CST) logged 112 antisemitic incidents in Hertfordshire, in 2023, more than any other area in the UK outside of Greater London and Greater Manchester.

A total 55 incidents were recorded in Borehamwood and Elstree – more than the number recorded in large cities including Birmingham (50) and Brighton and Hove (39).

A record number of antisemitic incidents was recorded in the county. Credit: Will Durrant/LDRS

The number of incidents in 2023 was a 147 per cent increase on 2022.

Among incidents is a graphic letter sent to a staff member at a Jewish school in Hertfordshire, which the CST has not named.

Its authors claimed to be “Jihadhi Muslims” who threatened to “slit” the victim’s throat.

They called the member of staff a “f**ker” in reference to their senior role at the school.

Councillor Jeremy Newmark (Lab Borehamwood Cowley Hill). Credit: Hertsmere Borough Council

They wrote: “You probably smoke and drink alcohol…

“We see you like music which is un Islamic [sic]…

“You are Jew lover [sic].”

Police forces across the country logged 1,177 of these incidents with the CST nationally.

Labour councillor Jeremy Newmark canvassing in Borehamwood. Credit: Will Durrant/LDRS

Victims told the charity about 1,154 incidents, while witnesses reported 925 cases.

Hertsmere in Hertfordshire, including Borehamwood, Bushey and Potters Bar, is home to the UK’s largest Jewish community by percentage of the population.

The CST believes the record total has been driven by the deadly Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, last year.

The first incident following the Hamas’ attack reported to CST on the afternoon of October 7 when a vehicle drove past a synagogue in Hertfordshire with a Palestinian flag attached, and an occupant shaking their fist towards the synagogue.

David Lloyd (Con), Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire. Credit: Gene Genie Photography/Herts PCC

The report says: “This record total is due to the sheer volume of antisemitism perpetuated across the UK following Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023,” the report notes.

It says: “Of the 4,103 instances of anti-Jewish hate reported, 2,699 occurred on or after October 7.

“The first incident inspired by Hamas’ attack was reported to CST at 12.55pm on October 7 when a vehicle drove past a synagogue in Hertfordshire with a Palestinian flag attached, windows wound down and an occupant shaking their fist in the air towards the synagogue.”

The document sets out there is a distinction between antisemitic and anti-Israel activity.

Shouts at a shul – or synagogue ­– are likely to be antisemitic if a “synagogue was targeted on the basis of it being Jewish and the offender has failed to distinguish between a place of worship and pro-Israel activity”, the report notes.

“The terms ‘Zionist’ and ‘Zionism’ will often be used in arguments about Israel and the Middle East.

“Sometimes they are used accurately and legitimately, and at other times they are deployed in an antisemitic way.”

It adds making a distinction is “one of the most difficult areas of CST’s work.”

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis described the latest figures on recorded acts of antisemitism in the UK as ‘sobering reading’.

He added: “They confirm what we have known for some time.

“Anti-Jewish hatred is once again poisoning our society and increasing at an alarming rate.

“Jewish life in the UK continues to flourish.

“We are proud of who we are and will not be intimidated by hate.”

Home Office figures published in 2023 show hate crimes reported to the police in England and Wales, except Devon and Cornwall Police, rocketed from almost 41,300 in 2012 to just over 145,200 in 2022/23.

Of the figures for 2022/23, nearly 102,000 hate crimes were race-related with a further 8,200 recorded as having a religious discrimination element – with 44 per cent linked with anti-Muslim and 19 per cent linked with anti-Jewish sentiments.

Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd has reacted to the CST figures.

He said: “The incidents highlighted in this report are abhorrent and I am grateful for the work that CST undertake to highlight antisemitism.

“The Constabulary and I have remained committed to tackling all types of hate crime, including antisemitism, robustly.

“Our county is one of the safest in England and Wales and the message should be heard loud and clear that Hertfordshire Constabulary is there to uphold the law for everyone in our society.

“Those from communities who fear that their concerns may not listened to should be in no doubt that they will be listened to and appropriate action will be taken.

“With the support of my Police and Crime Plan, in recent years there has been a renewed emphasis to encourage people to report hate crime with the confidence that it will be acted upon, with additional support available for victims and witnesses.”

Leader of Hertsmere Borough Council Jeremy Newmark told BBC Three Counties Radio: “We certainly saw and experienced a huge uptick, together with other parts of the country, after the Hamas attacks on southern Israel – the massacre on October 7.

“This had a huge impact upon our Jewish community and more broadly a detrimental effect on local community relations.”

He described “pure, naked antisemitism” as “disturbing” but added his conversations with Hertfordshire Constabulary have suggested antisemitism cases are beginning to return to a level previously seen before October 2023.

“Having said that, there shouldn’t be a baseline for antisemitic incidents in a county like Hertfordshire – that baseline should be zero,” he said.