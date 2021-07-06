Over fifty runners took to the streets of Wigginton to complete their Couch to 5k challenge and help raise money for the Hospice of St Francis in Berkhamsted

The men, women and teenagers, ranging in age from 15 to over 60, had donated £50 each to take part in a ten week running course organised by local running club, Jog On.

Stared six years ago by Heather Harris and Erica Carter, this club has now raised over £27,000 for the Hospice of St Francis from their popular beginners running courses.

Thousands raised for Berkhamsted hospice as runners complete Couch to 5k challenge

Erica said: "And this year during the pandemic they have been more popular than ever as we offered a fun, safe and most important of all - sociable way to get fit in the fresh air.

In their bright yellow T shirts sponsored by Machins Solicitors in Berkhamsted, the group set off from the Wigginton Village Community Shop to the strains of Chariots of Fire.

As Donna Thirkettle, one of the runners said: "It was an emotional day. When we started over two months ago we couldn't run for more than 90 seconds and now we have all run three miles, made great friends and raised money too! It's a win, win!"

The Hospice of St Francis provides free care for people and their families, in Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire, to live their precious lives well through improving symptoms, achieving personal goals and helping them to feel safe.

Runners completed their Couch to 5K and raised money for the Hospice of St Francis

Claire Larkin, from the hospice, said: "Heather and Erica from Jog On never cease to amaze us with their boundless energy and enthusiasm which has attracted so many people to join their group and continue raising an incredible amount of money for the Hospice of St. Francis."

The next Jog On Couch to 5k Course in aid of the Hospice starts in September and can be booked now via the Jog On website.