Thousands of motorists caught driving with no insurance in Hertfordshire this year

Almost 6,500 letters have been sent by the Road Policing unit so far this year to motorists who have been detected driving without insurance in Hertfordshire.

The figure has been shared as part of a national Drive Insured campaign to highlight that driving without insurance is not an invisible crime.

In total, 6,412 letters have been issued by the force since the start of the year with two thirds of recipients subsequently taking out insurance.

Police

Acting Detective Sergeant Justin Smyth, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “For some people, insuring their vehicle has slipped their mind and we thank everyone who has taken the right steps to insure their vehicle after receiving a letter.

"Driving without insurance is not a matter of out of sight, out of mind. It is a crime we can easily detect and we will take action.

“Proactively contacting motorists in this way helps improve the safety of the county’s roads and allows officers to focus resources on tackling persistent offenders who intentionally drive without insurance.”

Motorists driving without insurance face a minimum fine of £300 and six penalty points on their license. Visit the Motor Insurers Bureau (MIB) website to check if your vehicle is insured.