Thousands of residents in Dacorum identify with an LGBT+ sexual orientation, new census figures reveal for the first time.

The Office for National Statistics introduced voluntary questions for people aged 16 and over on sexual orientation and gender identity in the 2021 census. Stonewall described the publication of the figures as a “historic step forward” after more than two centuries of LGBT+ lives being “missing from the national record”.

The ONS data shows 2,931 people in Dacorum identified as a sexual orientation other than heterosexual when the census was carried out in March 2021 – 2.4% of respondents.

Here is what the census revealed

The most common LGBT+ sexualities were gay or lesbian (46.7% of those who did not identify as straight) and bisexual (42.1%). The vast majority of residents said they were heterosexual (91%).

A further 8,200 people in Dacorum did not answer the question.

ONS director Jen Woolford said the first census estimates were “crucial”, adding: “They will ensure decision-makers have the best information so they can better understand the extent and nature of disadvantage which people may be experiencing in terms of educational outcomes, health, employment and housing.”

The census also asked people aged 16 and over about gender identity, with 477 (0.4%) Dacorum residents stating they did not identify with the gender assigned to them at birth. Of them, 93 people were trans men and 93 were trans women. A further 56 said they were non-binary. About 6,400 people did not answer the voluntary question.

Nancy Kelley, Stonewall chief executive, said: “For the past two centuries of data gathering through our national census, LGBTQ+ people have been invisible, with the stories of our communities, our diversity and our lives missing from the national record.

“Today is a historic step forward after decades of Stonewall campaigning to record sexual orientation and gender identity in the census, finally painting an accurate picture of the diverse ‘Rainbow Britain’ that we now live in, where more and more of us are proud to be who we are.”

