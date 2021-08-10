This five-bedroom house in Berkhamsted has a heated swimming pool

St. Wilfreds, on Shootersway Lane, five bedrooms, four reception rooms, three bathrooms and over 2,800 sq.ft of light and spacious accommodation.

The large entrance hall is welcoming and offers direct access to the principal reception rooms.

The sitting room is flooded with natural light being dual aspect and the fireplace provides a central focal point whilst French doors lead out to the terrace. Double doors lead into the dining room which is open plan to the kitchen and attractive conservatory.

The study and family room add to the flexibility of the accommodation in this home. Completing the ground floor accommodation there is a utility room and cloakroom.

On the first floor, the principal bedroom is large enough to create a dressing room if the double fitted wardrobes are not enough for ones clothes! There is also a good size en-suite to the principal bedroom.

The guest bedroom is en-suite whilst there are three further bedrooms, the fifth bedroom is currently being used as a second study and there is a family bathroom.

The back garden is southerly facing and the heated swimming pool provides hours of fun on those summer days. The pool house has a WC and store room.

There is ample parking to the front and a detached double garage.

Take a virtual tour of the property by scrolling through our gallery.

