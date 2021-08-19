These are the most popular dogs breeds according to the Kennel Club

These are the 10 most popular breeds of adorable dogs in Dacorum

With ownership rocketing during lockdown, here are the cute pooches which have melted your hearts

By Reporter
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 4:45 pm

With endless lockdowns last year, many people welcomed new four-legged family members into their homes.

The chance to get some fresh air with a pampered pooch during the pandemic meant dog ownership rose by nearly eight per cent to around 250,000, according to the Kennel Club.

But what cute canines have won you over?

Here we feature the top 10 most popular breeds in Bedford - according to the Kennel Club, which runs the Petlog microchipping database.

Has your pet been crowned top dog?

1. Labrador Retriever

The new top dog is the Labrador Retriever, which has seen its popularity increase by 13 per cent over lockdown

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. French Bulldog

After taking the title of most popular dog in 2019, the French Bulldog drops to second place after a slight decrease in registrations

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Cocker Spaniel

The third most popular dog in Britain is the Cocker Spaniel - which can actually be one of two distinct breeds, the American Cocker Spaniel or the English Cocker Spaniel

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Miniature Smooth Haired Dachshund

Breaking into the top four is the Miniature Smooth Haired Dachshund, which has enjoyed a 24 per cent rise in registration numbers in just a single year

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

