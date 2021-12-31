How many stories from 12 of our 'most read' do you remember?

These are 12 of the most read stories in Hemel Hempstead this year

Scroll through to see how many of these stories you can remember

By Reporter
Friday, 31st December 2021, 11:00 am

From stories about the vaccination services in Dacorum to the best pubs and beer gardens in the borough, these are 12 of the most read stories on The Gazette website.

1. These are the vaccination sites and services in Dacorum and Hertfordshire

The most read story on The Gazette's website this year was about where the vaccination sites and services were located in Dacorum. The story was published on February 8

Photo: Jordan Lewington

2. Here are 13 of the best pubs in Hemel, Tring and Berkhamsted, according to our readers

The Gazette readers chose their favourite boozers in Dacorum. The story was published on February 19

Photo: Shutterstock

3. Lidl submits plans to build store in Hemel Hempstead

Plans were submitted to Dacorum Borough Council for a new Lidl store in Hemel Hempstead. The story was published on April 22

Photo: Lidl

4. 14 beer gardens opening in Hemel, Tring and Berkhamsted from April 12

Ahead of outdoor dining at restaurants and pubs, and beer gardens re-opening on April 12, we put together a list of some of the beer gardens that would be reopening in Dacorum. The story was published on April 16

Photo: Google Maps

