The Hub is available for all shoppers to use for some rest and relaxation on their shopping trip. Little ones can enjoy time spent colouring, whilst older children and adults can take advantage of the ample books on offer to read and ping pong tables in this relaxing space.

The shopping centre have also put out a request for pre-loved board games to be used for the Community Hub visitors to enjoy. Guests can drop their unwanted games at the Guest Services Desk now for a second lease of life.

The Marlowes’ popular Alzheimer’s Society Coffee Morning will also be re-locating to the Community Hub as of Wednesday 6th February.

The event runs on the first Wednesday of each month from 10am to 2pm, and gives local people the opportunity to stop by and talk to local experts about any questions, queries or concerns they have regarding themselves or a loved one.

The Hub is located next to Savers and is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 3pm, and Sundays 11am to 3pm.

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented:

“We are proud to announce the opening of our new Community Hub here at The Marlowes. This space provides a calming place for our shopping to sit and rest, chat to new people, or enjoy a quiet game amid the hustle and bustle of our town.”

Humphrey continues, “It has been wonderful to see so many people already making use of this fantastic facility, and we are excited to see how we can expand and grow its potential – starting with the re-location of our Alzheimer’s Society Coffee Morning. We invite all of our guests to stop by and take a look for themselves!”