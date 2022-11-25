This is what the census revealed about the borough

The least deprived areas of Dacorum have been revealed in the latest census results.

As part of the 2021 census, households in England and Wales were classified in terms of four different "dimensions of deprivation”.

Households were considered to be deprived if they met one of the four following criteria:

Employment: if any member of the household, who is not a full-time student, is either unemployed or long-term sick

Education: if no person in the household has at least five or more GCSE passes or equivalent and no-one aged 16 to 18 years is a full time student

Health and disability: if anyone in the household is in bad or very bad health or is disabled

Housing: if the home is either overcrowded, in a shared dwelling or has no central heating

Households were not considered to be deprived if they didn’t meet any of these criteria.

The Office for National Statistics said deprivation is a "complex topic", adding that more detailed information would come in future releases. Across England, the council areas with the highest proportion of households that were not deprived included Elmbridge in Surrey (61.9%), Wokingham in Berkshire (61.5%) and Richmond upon Thames in London (61%).

Here are the areas of Dacorum Borough Council with the most non-deprived households.

1. Berkhamsted Town The least deprived neighbourhood was Berkhamsted Town. Of the 2894 households in this area, 65.2% were not deprived. The area is the 89th least deprived neighbourhood in England.

2. Berkhamsted South Of Berkhamsted South 2368 households, 64% were not deprived.

3. Tring East, Wigginton and Aldbury Of Tring East, Wigginton and Aldbury's 2239 households, 62.6% were not deprived.

4. Boxmoor and Apsley Of Boxmoor and Apsley's 5103 households, 62% were not deprived.