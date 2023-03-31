The heart-warming story of the Berkhamsted Turkish barber, the painter and the businessman

He challenged the young Turkish hairdresser about smoking in public and Serhat replied: “I’m so stressed about what’s happened to my family in Turkey I thought it might help.”

Stephen said: “I immediately decided to donate one of my paintings for an asking price of £3,000.”

The original artwork, entitled Engulfed in Passion, featured the logo Art 4 Turkey.

Turkish barber Serhat Yelocagi (left) with businessman Paul Smith (centre) who bought a painting for £3,000 to help relief efforts after the devastating earthquake in Turkey. It was donated by artist Stephen Charlton (right). Both men are clients at the Barber Lads in Berkamsted High Street

It was seen by another Barber Lads customer – Paul Smith, managing director of London-based Clive Charles Construction Ltd – who visits the shop every week with his son.

Paul said: “It was for such a good cause and I bought it for the full amount.”

But there’s a twist to the tale – Paul is a Steve McQueen fan and asked Stephen if the 4 could be changed to a 20 – to reflect the livery of McQueen’s racing car in his iconic film, Le Mans.

Stephen was delighted to oblige and presented Paul with the painting at a special ceremony with Serhat in attendance.

Serhat, who was born and raised in Hackney, was overwhelmed by their generosity and said: “I can’t thank them enough for this beautiful thing they have done.

"I was amazed and happy because this will help so many people whose lives have been affected by the earthquake.”

His parents are from Gaziantep in south eastern Turkey, close to the epicentre. Several family members had to evacuate their homes in the middle of the night and have been sleeping in cars and tents for more than a month in temperatures of -15.

Others were not so lucky and lost their lives under the rubble.

Serhat heard of one man who went back into his house to save his newborn child. But he never made it out. And there are thousands of similar desperately distressing stories.

Serhat admitted: “It all affected me so badly I knew I had to do something about it.

"I started collecting donations on the very first day and that’s when Stephen stepped in and offered to donate his painting, which I really appreciated.”

Serhat has also been helping out in London, packing and loading donations on to lorries. So far more than 30 have been sent and the young barber is staggered by the response: “It’s something I never believed would happen in this day and age. But everyone became one and helped.”

He’s also full or admiration and respect for Stephen and Paul, who have been clients since he opened the shop in February last year.

"We have built up a good bond and they will always be part of my heart,” he said. “Berkhamsted is full of beautiful people and all of my clients have put money in the fundraising box.”

More than 50,000 people are estimated to have been killed in the earthquake, leaving a harrowing humanitarian disaster in its wake.