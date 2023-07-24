A life-saving nasal spray trialled by officers in Dacorum has been rolled out across the county.

Three more lives have been saved in recent weeks thanks to officers carrying a Naloxone spray - which temporarily reverses the effects of opioids - to treat those suffering from suspected drug overdoses.

Following a six-month trial in Dacorum, Stevenage, Watford and Welwyn Hatfield, the spray was distributed to police across the county.

To date more than 250 officers from the constabulary have been trained in administering naloxone. Image submitted.

And, to date, six lives have been saved using the fast and effective treatment.

The latest incident involved a man outside shops in Hemel Hempstead who was showing signs of a possible drug overdose. In agreement with paramedics, the nasal spray was used and the man was taken to hospital.

Earlier, in June, the spray was used on a Hertfordshire woman with a history of drug use. The medication was given to the woman, who was slipping in and out of consciousness, before paramedics arrived to take her to hospital.

Another incident involved a man who had taken a deliberate overdose of prescription opiate medication. While talking to officers in Croxley Green, as they waited for an ambulance, he became unresponsive. Naloxone was administered and he was taken to hospital.

Dacorum Chief Inspector Jason Keane said: “In just a few weeks, officers on our frontline have been key in saving the lives of three members of the public.

“Naloxone is easy to administer and buys vital time before paramedics arrive and as demonstrated can be the difference between life and death.”