The Cinnamon Trust needs more dog walking volunteers in Hemel Hempstead

A charity that provides support for the elderly and terminally ill people with pets is looking for volunteers in Hemel Hempstead.

The Cinnamon Trust' s volunteers help people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of a terminal illness by offering all kinds of free pet care.

The charity is looking for dog walking volunteers to help a resident of Hemel Hempstead and their delightful dogs who would love to go for a good walk.

Many elderly or ill pet owners worry about their ability to provide proper care for their animals and start looking to rehome what may be their only companion.

This is where the charity's volunteers step in to offer support enabling them to stay together.

The volunteers will walk the dog for a housebound owner, they will foster pets when owners need hospital or hospice care, and even clean out the bird cage or litter trays.

The Cinnamon Trust aims to keep owners and their pets together for as long as possible with the help of a national network of volunteers who offer free assistance when day to day care poses a problem.