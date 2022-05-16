The Berkhamsted Walk organised by The Children’s Society’s Berkhamsted Committee, raised more than £3,000 on May 8 for the charity that supports children.

People have waited three years for the walk to return after the pandemic meant it was cancelled.

Clifford Hurst, the volunteer chair of the Berkhamsted Committee, said: “It was wonderful to bring back the full Berkhamsted Walk after the pandemic.Over 200 walkers enjoyed fabulous, new, signed routes with checkpoints through the local countryside and the feedback from those taking part has been marvellous.”

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After three years, the annual walk returned to Berkhamsted.

He added: “We are so pleased to have raised over £3,000 for The Children’s Society and the invaluable work they do supporting the young. Thank you to Waitrose, who helped support our running costs and to all the volunteers without whom the walk would not be possible.”

There were new routes introduced this year, including a six-mile family trail, a 12-mile bluebell walk, and an 18-mile challenge, all of which went through the countryside.

Hannah Ratcliffe, community relationship manager for The Children’s Society in the East of England, said “We have a number of services in the East of England which help children and young people and we are incredibly thankful to the Berkhamsted Committee volunteers for all their efforts in organising this event and the generous support of the local community.