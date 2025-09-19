The 10 best places to live in Hertfordshire in 2025 - according to Muddy Stilettos

Luxury lifestyle site Muddy Stilettos asked its readers to vote for the best local area to call home in Hertfordshire in 2025.

The votes have been counted and verified, and across 35 counties, Hitchin was victorious, topping the 10 highest ranking areas.

Readers were given just one vote each and the poll took place from August 11 to 27.

Thousands of votes were received, showing how passionate people across the country are about where they live.

The results revealed how much residents value a sense of community, culture, history, a good selection of restaurants and quality schools in their areas.

Commuter towns with strong links to major cities like London were also favoured.

Hero Brown, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Muddy Stilettos said: “When people move home, they’re searching for more than just a house, they want to find a new lifestyle that works for them. Our exclusive Reader Vote gives them a fresh perspective that can make their search easier.

“It’s hard to be confident on whether a location is the right place for you, but we’ve built our reputation on having first-hand knowledge on the in-the-know places to live and places to go. This Reader Vote gives a truly independent view on the towns and villages with the most popular postcodes, schools, restaurants and amenities.”

So let’s check out the full list of the top 10 places to live in Hertfordshire.

1 . 1. Hitchin The trendy and super convenient commuter town topped the charts at number one. Hitchin is celebrated for its rich history and beauty, with narrow winding streets, chic architecture and traditional market square. Residents also enjoy plenty of green space and fast commutes to London and Cambridge.

2 . 2. St Albans A stunning, quaint city, teeming with restaurants, indie shops and culture. Despite being a little pricey, the area has a lot to offer with good schools and nursery options for families. Muddy Stilettos advises visitors to check out The Hub on Verulam. It's an elegant hotspot that covers everything from co-working spaces and all-day dining to co-working spaces and cinema rooms.

3 . 3. Hertford Hertfordshire's bustling county town, comes in third place for its great shopping, hipster cafes and bars and lively community events calendar. Make sure to check out the Hertford Theatre complex BEAM, community arts hub Courtyard Arts and Hertford Museum for a healthy dose of culture.

4 . 4. Berkhamsted The canal-side market town has a similar feel to London, with its indie shops and abundance of restaurants. But by being planted in the middle of the Chilterns, it still benefits from picturesque views and green spaces.