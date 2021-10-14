Teenage pedestrian hit by car in Hemel Hempstead
He has been taken to hospital by air ambulance
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 6:00 pm
A teenage boy was hit by a car in Long Chaulden, Hemel Hempstead, this afternoon.
Police were called to the scene at around 4.20pm to reports of a collision between a black Range Rover and a pedestrian in Long Chaulden.
The pedestrian, a teenage boy, is being taken to hospital by air ambulance.
Road closures have been put in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.