Teenage boy arrested on suspicion of rape after report of sexual assault in Berkhamsted
The teenage victim is receiving support from the force's Sexual Offence Investigation Team
Monday, 13th September 2021, 9:53 am
Updated
Monday, 13th September 2021, 9:54 am
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after an incident in Berkhamsted on Friday night.
Police are investigating after a report of a sexual assault in Butts Meadow.
The incident is alleged to have taken place between 11pm and midnight on Friday, September 10.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "The victim, a teenage female, is receiving support from specialist officers in the force’s Sexual Offence Investigation Team."
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape and has been bailed while enquiries continue.