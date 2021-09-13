Teenage boy arrested on suspicion of rape after report of sexual assault in Berkhamsted

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after an incident in Berkhamsted on Friday night.

Police are investigating after a report of a sexual assault in Butts Meadow.

The incident is alleged to have taken place between 11pm and midnight on Friday, September 10.

Police

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "The victim, a teenage female, is receiving support from specialist officers in the force’s Sexual Offence Investigation Team."