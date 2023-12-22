Take a look around this £1.75 million home near the famous Whipsnade Zoo – with a greenhouse and annexe
The home is set on nearly two acres of Whipsnade land
This £1.75 million house in Whipsnade is a must-see!
Old School House is located near the B4540 and the famous Whipsnade Zoo is just down the road. The home, which is on the market with Strutt & Parker, is set on nearly two acres of Whipsnade land and has both a main house and an annexe – impressive, right?
There’s even more to love, as the house comes with a conservatory, a whopping five (yes, five!) bedrooms, two bathrooms, and ancillary buildings like the stable and greenhouse - a dream for gardening lovers!
Let’s take a look around.
