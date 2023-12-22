News you can trust since 1858
A Victorian house with beautiful gardens in WhipsnadeA Victorian house with beautiful gardens in Whipsnade
A Victorian house with beautiful gardens in Whipsnade

Take a look around this £1.75 million home near the famous Whipsnade Zoo – with a greenhouse and annexe

The home is set on nearly two acres of Whipsnade land
By Natalie Cummings
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 13:31 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 13:46 GMT

This £1.75 million house in Whipsnade is a must-see!

Old School House is located near the B4540 and the famous Whipsnade Zoo is just down the road. The home, which is on the market with Strutt & Parker, is set on nearly two acres of Whipsnade land and has both a main house and an annexe – impressive, right?

There’s even more to love, as the house comes with a conservatory, a whopping five (yes, five!) bedrooms, two bathrooms, and ancillary buildings like the stable and greenhouse - a dream for gardening lovers!

Let’s take a look around.

The wooden gates open onto a gravel driveway

1. Property gates

The wooden gates open onto a gravel driveway Photo: Strutt & Parker

The driveway provides plenty of parking space for residents and guests

2. Driveway

The driveway provides plenty of parking space for residents and guests Photo: Strutt & Parker

An airy treble glazed conservatory with vaulted glass ceiling and French doors opening onto the garden

3. Conservatory

An airy treble glazed conservatory with vaulted glass ceiling and French doors opening onto the garden Photo: Strutt & Parker

A snug sitting room in the property

4. Sitting room

A snug sitting room in the property Photo: Strutt & Parker

