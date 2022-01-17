'Suspected historical explosive' removed by bomb squad in Berkhamsted

A 'suspected historical explosive' was removed by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) in Berkhamsted yesterday (January 16).

Hertfordshire Police responded to an incident at the fire station in Castle Street, yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

In a post on the Dacorum Police Facebook page, Hertfordshire Police said: "A 50 metre cordon is currently in place around the building, involving the closure of some roads, after a suspected historical explosive device was brought to the premises.

"We are asking people to avoid the area and find alternative routes while we wait for EOD personnel to attend the location."

Berkhamsted Boys School opened up a common room for any residents who were unable to return to their homes due to the cordon in place in Castle Street.

Just after 5pm yesterday (Sunday), the force posted an update on the incident: "The incident at the fire station in Castle Street in Berkhamsted has now been resolved - the cordon has been lifted and residents can return to their homes.

"The suspected historical explosive was a 'spent shell' and has been removed by the EOD.

Stock image