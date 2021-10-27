Super slimmer from Hemel tackles marathon after losing 8 stone

Serendipity before and after her weight loss.

A super slimmer has completed a virtual marathon after shedding an amazing eight stone.

Serendipity Grace, 50, from Hemel Hempstead dropped from a dress size 26 to a size 10 - and even dropped a shoe size. She also needed new glasses after her face shape changed so drastically.

And Serendipity, who suffers with fibromyalgia and Chronic Fatigue and lost the weight with her local Slimming World group, says it undoubtedly saved her life.

She moved from England to New Zealand, and says despite joining the group to lose weight during the first Covid-19 lockdown she has gained so much more - a family and new friends.

Serendipity said: "With my disability have always accepted I was going to be in pain, but never imagined the difference losing eight stone would make. I couldn't walk to the bus stop let alone do a virtual marathon!

"Due to my disability I couldn't run it all, so I half walked half ran - but I just couldn't believe I completed it. It was amazing."

She completed the run dressed as the Mad Hatter.

Pam Collins, Slimming World consultant, said: “When lockdown hit it was really difficult for everyone, and we know that research suggests the majority of people in the UK have gained weight during lockdown, with the latest government statistics showing that over 40 per cent of adults gained weight.

"I just couldn’t wait to get the ok and open my doors again and welcome our members back."

Serendipity added: "I have learnt so much, I have gone from eating junk food including doughnuts and icecream and hot buttered toast. Now my eating habits have totally changed, I’m enjoying cooking things like Indian inspired cottage pie.