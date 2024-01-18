Sue Ryder's Hemel Hempstead shop calls on budding volunteers to come forward this January

Sue Ryder’s Hemel Hempstead shop, based in Marlowes Shopping Centre, is calling for local volunteers to come on board and help make the shop a vibrant and successful part of the local shopping scene in 2024.

With the new year being a time for resolutions and fresh starts, the charity, which is one of the UK’s largest charity retailers, is hoping that anyone in need of a new challenge or experience will consider giving the gift of time and joining its team of volunteers in the town’s busy charity shop.

Volunteers can help with everything from sorting and preparing stock, to merchandising and sales. By supporting Sue Ryder in this way, locals can donate their skills and knowledge, gain retail experience, meet new people and support their local community, all the while helping to make a real difference to people relying on the charity’s end of life and bereavement services.

Commenting on volunteer opportunities available, Sue Ryder Hemel Hempstead Shop Manager, Chloe Dunphy said: “We would absolutely love it if any budding volunteers out there would consider making it their new year’s resolution to come and join us. Our team of retail volunteers are an invaluable part of our organisation and play a critical part in helping the charity raise enough money so Sue Ryder can be there when it matters, ensuring no one has to face dying or grief alone. Volunteers are the lifeblood of our shops and we simply could not operate without them.

“Sue Ryder is committed to making volunteering with us a rewarding, inclusive and empowering experience for everybody. We would like to appeal to any of your readers who would like to find out more about joining our team in Hemel Hempstead. No matter how much time you have, we would love you to hear from you.” Sue Ryder has around 400 shops in high streets, retail parks and shopping centres across the UK.