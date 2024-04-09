Success for fundraiser Jethro as he donates over £1000 to National Autistic Society during his birthday week
Jethro donated at least £1000 for World Autism Acceptance Week in support of the National Autistic Society during his birthday week.
On 3rd April - which was his actual birthday, Jethro did a walking challenge on the treadmill at his local Gym Group for an 1 hour and 15 seconds. The people at the Gym Group were very supportive of him and his challenge.
On Saturday, 6th April, he finally celebrated his 34th birthday with friends from the pageants, footballers from St Albans City inclusive football team, athletes and coaches from St Albans Striders, friends from Ceroc dancing in St Albans and most importantly, his close friends and family.
It was hailed a success and on the night, having donated £535.92 and an additional £370 from Just Giving as well as £162 on Jethro's Facebook birthday fundraiser towards the UK's leading autism charity.
Jethro says: 'I would like to say a massive big thank you to everyone for your support and together we support autistic people like me!'