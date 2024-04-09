Success for fundraiser Jethro as he donates over £1000 to National Autistic Society during his birthday week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jethro donated at least £1000 for World Autism Acceptance Week in support of the National Autistic Society during his birthday week.

On 3rd April - which was his actual birthday, Jethro did a walking challenge on the treadmill at his local Gym Group for an 1 hour and 15 seconds. The people at the Gym Group were very supportive of him and his challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, 6th April, he finally celebrated his 34th birthday with friends from the pageants, footballers from St Albans City inclusive football team, athletes and coaches from St Albans Striders, friends from Ceroc dancing in St Albans and most importantly, his close friends and family.

National Autistic Society logo.

It was hailed a success and on the night, having donated £535.92 and an additional £370 from Just Giving as well as £162 on Jethro's Facebook birthday fundraiser towards the UK's leading autism charity.