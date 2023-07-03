Still time to nominate causes across Herts for £1,000 funding to help amid cost of living crisis

Nominations are now open for Breakspear Park’s Community Fund campaign which gives Hertfordshire-based charities, not-for-profit groups and services a chance to win £1,000 funding.

Launched this year to support organisations amid the current cost-of-living crisis, Breakspear Park - Hemel Hempstead’s leading business campus - is committed to donating £1,000 every quarter in 2023.

So far, the campaign has received a huge response from the public and Breakspear Park employees, with the A-T Society – a charity supporting people with Ataxia-Telangiectasia (AT), a rare and complex genetic disorder affecting multiple systems in the body, being awarded the first £1,000 in March, and Pets in Need Herts – a not-for-profit animal food bank that supports low-income locals with taking care of their pets, being presented with the second £1,000 donation in June.

The public is now invited to write in and nominate charities, projects, or causes they believe are worthy of this year’s third donation. All nominations for not-for-profit initiatives that benefit the locals of Hertfordshire will be considered.

Details of the top three nominations, chosen by Breakspear Park’s management team, will be announced via its Facebook page, giving the public a chance to vote for the project or cause that they feel deserves the £1,000 donation.

To nominate a Hertfordshire-based organisation, email [email protected], highlighting the type of project, charity, group or service, what the £1,000 will be used for, and contact details for the organisation. Write ‘unknown’ if you don’t know what the money will be used for.

