News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Staff at Aldi Hemel Hempstead ‘miserable’ after store heating breaks for a week

Workers were allowed hot drinks on the shop floor and the first till was moved furthest from the door

By Olivia Preston
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 3:25pm
The Aldi store on Maylands Avenue
The Aldi store on Maylands Avenue

Staff at Aldi in Hemel Hempstead have said they were miserable as they worked for a week without heating as temperatures plummeted.

A worker at the Maylands Avenue store, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Gazette: “Other than getting ill, I am miserable, we all are. It is hard work, to begin with, especially around Christmas time. These conditions just add a whole other layer of stress.”

An Aldi spokesperson said the repair delay was due to a spike in demand for heating engineers.

They explained: “Although measures were taken to help colleagues and customers at the time, we have apologised to all those who were affected.”

Most Popular

The member of staff said: “We are human beings, not cattle as some seem to think. During the pandemic, we've learned that we are essential. Seems to me that we should be treated with more respect.”