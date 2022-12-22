The Aldi store on Maylands Avenue

Staff at Aldi in Hemel Hempstead have said they were miserable as they worked for a week without heating as temperatures plummeted.

A worker at the Maylands Avenue store, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Gazette: “Other than getting ill, I am miserable, we all are. It is hard work, to begin with, especially around Christmas time. These conditions just add a whole other layer of stress.”

An Aldi spokesperson said the repair delay was due to a spike in demand for heating engineers.

They explained: “Although measures were taken to help colleagues and customers at the time, we have apologised to all those who were affected.”