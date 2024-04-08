Square Dance event raises £1000 for charity

Several members from Tudor Squares Square Dance Club enjoyed an afternoon and evening dancing at a Memorial Dance for James Wyatt.
By Linda Tomkinson
Published 8th Apr 2024
Held in Hertingfordbury, on Saturday 30th March, the dance was initially scheduled to take place in Hemel Hempstead but the venue had to be changed because of the high demand for tickets.

Unfortunately James, who was an excellent and very popular Caller, passed away last year and is sadly missed by square dancers throughout the world.

His widow, Brenda and several family members were also present at the dance and it was an amazing tribute to James that over 115 people attended and had a thoroughly enjoyable time dancing to Callers Neil Whiston and Eddie James, meeting up with square dancing friends from around the UK and remembering James Wyatt.

The event, which included a donation and a raffle raised £1,000 which has been donated to Diabetes UK at the request of Brenda.

