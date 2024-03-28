Spreading Easter Joy: A special visit from the Easter Bunny at St Paul's Care Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As Easter approaches, the air at St Pauls Care Centre was filled with anticipation and excitement. A time of renewal, hope, and unity, the team provided a memorable event for residents, team members and the local community.

On Wednesday 27th March, residents, team members and guests from the local community gathered in the communal areas and grounds, eagerly awaiting the arrival of the giant Easter Bunny. Team members donned their bunny costumes, ears and colourful costumes, adding to the festive atmosphere and spreading cheer throughout the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Decorations adorned every corner of the home, from vibrant spring flowers to delicate Easter-themed ornaments. Residents participated in crafting sessions, creating beautiful Easter decorations.

Local community enjoying St Pauls Easter event

Children from the local community joined us for an egg hunt, spreading joy and laughter as they searched for hidden treasures. The intergenerational interaction between residents and young visitors was heart-warming, bridging the gap between generations and creating lasting memories for everyone involved.

The dining hall transformed into a festive space, tables adorned with fresh linens and floral centrepieces, with an array of delicious cakes, hot cross buns and snacks for everyone to enjoy.

Lucy Wright, Head of Activities said “There was singing, dancing, arts and crafts; the real-life Easter Bunny even came to visit and party with everyone, dishing out chocolatey treats, scrumptious sweets and grins all around. A great day was had by all."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the day drew to a close, residents retired to their rooms, with hearts full of joy and bellies full of good food. But the spirit of Easter continues to linger in the air, reminding us of the power of community, love, and renewal. At St Paul's Care Centre, Easter is not just a holiday; it's a celebration of life itself, a testament to the resilience and strength of the human spirit.

Team members at St Pauls Care Centre Easter Event

About St Paul's Care Centre

St Paul's Care Centre in Hemel Hempstead is a warm and welcoming family-run care home, offering residential, nursing, dementia and palliative care to our residents. Rated ‘Outstanding’ by CQC (Care Quality Commission) in May 2020, and built according to dementia care best practice, our friendly team, calming environments and expert care makes each resident feel right at home. St Paul's Care Centre’s charming gardens are a favourite with our residents, with its spacious areas to relax. St Paul's Care Centre offers a balanced care plan for each resident, whilst allowing residents the freedom to enjoy the activities they love. Our charming living and dining quarters will bring our residents together to socialise and build friendships, while our experienced chefs cook delicious and nutritious meals.