Sponsorship appeal to support young athlete from Hemel Hempstead’s Iron Man triathlon challenge

A young athlete from Hemel Hempstead is appealing for sponsors ahead of taking on an Iron Man triathlon challenge.

Lucas Oliver, who is in year 8 at Hemel Hempstead School, is already hard in training, finishing second in Saturday’s Gadebridge Parkrun.

In 2025, Lucas has the opportunity to go on a wildlife conservation expedition to Costa Rica, where he will work for a month as a volunteer.

Lucas pictured with Ben from Team Ware, one of his sponsors

The expedition is organised by Camps International and he is looking to raise almost £5,000, some of which will cover the cost of the trip, and some which will go towards the charitable work that Camps International do.

This summer, he is going to undertake an Iron Man triathlon in stages and is looking for sponsorship. Team Ware have offered to provide him with a sports top to wear during training and during the event, printed with logos of businesses who offer sponsorship.

So far, Orchid Estate Agents, Boxmoor Barbers, Daisy Chain Jewellery, Peony and Magnolia HR consultants, Boxmoor Yoga, Harper Prints and Joe's Coffee Shop and Creative Space have all offered to help.

Said Lucas: “I have measured out the distances for swimming, cycling and running for the triathlon.

"I'm going to start with a 3.8km swim at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre - that's 152 lengths of the 25m pool.

“The overall distance for cycling is 180,000 metres - I won't do this in one hit so I'm going to do 3x60km rides

“Finally, I'll do 4x10km, which adds up to a marathon (26.2 miles) or 40km.”

Mum Maria added: “Lucas is a member of the Dacorum Athletics Club middle distance squad, and a regular at Gadebridge Parkrun, finishing second at Saturday’s event, so he knows his limits and knows that this is achievable for him, while still being a big challenge.”

Hemel Hempstead school run a Camps International expedition every two years, with a number of students working hard to fundraise for this summer's trip to Tanzania as well as the Costa Rica trip in 2025.

To sponsor Lucas email [email protected]