Special Christmas train to leave Hemel Hempstead this December

Christmas may be almost four months away but tickets have already gone on sale for a special steam train ride to Chester this Christmas.

The steam-hauled itinerary takes passengers via Wolverhampton, then on past Cosford to Shrewsbury, before reaching historic Chester city.

Credit: Saphos Trains

During the stay in Chester, 34046 ‘Braunton’ will have been watered and serviced ready for the next stage of the journey, via Beeston Castle to Crewe.

There passengers say farewell to steam, and a UK rail tours train will take them back home via Stafford and Rugby.

Fares are as follows:

Class Fare Availability

Standard Class Adult £109.00

Standard Class Junior £99.00

First Class Non-Dining £159.00

First Class Dining £225.00

First Class Dining Party of Four £880

The steam train departs from Hemel Hempstead at 7.45am and arrives at the destination at 8.55pm.

To book tickets visit: https://www.ukrailtours.com/product/the-christmas-chester-chuffer/