Soulmate sisters Tibbles and Bubbles are looking for a loving family home

Ten-month-old feline sisters Tibbles and Bubbles are looking for their furry-tail ending.

The playful duo are looking for love and attention in a family environment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bubbles – the whiter of the two - is a little shyer on first meeting than Tibbles but, once settled, they are both very fun loving and sociable cats, ready for all the love and cuddles their new family can give them.

The kittens are 10-months-old.

They are very active, inquisitive kittens in all their glory. As well as loving to play together, they love chasing their laser pointers and fishing rod toys and very happy for you to join in!

The sisters would be happier in a family home, as the only pets, where they can get all the love and attention as they will return.

After their settling in period, the girls would love access to a garden which they can explore, away from main roads.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you can offer Tiddles and Bubbles a new home call 0345 371 1851 or visit the Cat Protection website and search the listings.

Inseparable.

Cat Protection said: “None of our vital work would be possible without you. There are many ways you can be there for cats and kittens in Hemel Hempstead & Berkhamsted.”

In 2022, 42 cats and kittens cared for by the branch were rehomed, 20 were rehomed through our supportive Home-To-Home scheme, and over 300 locally owned cats were neutered via our discount scheme.