Sir Mike Penning MP visits The Tudor Rose and Rose and Crown Hemel Hempstead

Local MP for Hemel Hempstead, Sir Mike Penning, recently visited The Rose and Crown and The Tudor Rose following both pubs receiving transformative six-figure investments from the award-winning Craft Union Pub Company.

Sir Mike Penning was able to see how the investments have breathed new life into the pubs which have both been fitted with new fixtures and furniture, creating a cosier atmosphere perfect for all the family.

Additionally, both pubs have a refreshed entertainment schedule with the Tudor Rose hosting local DJs over the upcoming weeks and The Rose and Crown running weekly quiz and karaoke nights alongside live entertainment on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights with both pubs showing sports regularly.

Sir Mike Penning at The Rose & Crown Hemel Hempstead

Operator of The Tudor Rose Mark McCartan was able to discuss many topics with Sir Mike Penning including the local community and the important charity work that the team do, where Mike was able to offer his support and put Mark in contact with local sports teams so the pub could sponsor them.

“It was great to speak with Mike, he was very complimentary of the refurbishment.” Said Mark, “The community is at the heart of the Tudor Rose so to have Mike’s support with sponsorship for some local sports teams is incredible.”

Similarly, Sir Penning and Operator of the Rose and Crown Tarya McCafferty had a chance to discuss the local challenges faced by the pub where Mike was eager to offer his help. The pair were also able to discuss the history of the pub as Mike lives locally and is very familiar with it.

Tarnya said: “Speaking with Mike and giving him a tour of our wonderful pub was brilliant! He was very invested in the challenges we face and how he can help resolve them. We look forward to welcoming him again.”

